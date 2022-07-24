Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises about 1.3% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $442.02.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $394.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $423.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $421.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The stock has a market cap of $104.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

