Loki Price Reaches $0.56 on Top Exchanges (LOKI)

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 24th. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded flat against the dollar. One Loki coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,803.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,620.21 or 0.07105047 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00022835 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.24 or 0.00259768 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00113815 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.69 or 0.00669594 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.36 or 0.00576067 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005962 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. The official website for Loki is loki.network. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog.

Loki Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.