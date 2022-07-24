Loopring [NEO] Tops 24-Hour Volume of $30.00 (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (LRN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded flat against the dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a market cap of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring [NEO] coin can currently be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, IDAX, DragonEX and Switcheo Network.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004570 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001588 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016754 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001874 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00032255 BTC.
About Loopring [NEO]
Loopring [NEO]’s genesis date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org.
Loopring [NEO] Coin Trading
Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, DragonEX, Switcheo Network, CoinMex and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.
