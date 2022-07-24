Lossless 24 Hour Volume Hits $363,430.00 (LSS)

Lossless (LSS) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Lossless has a total market cap of $10.69 million and approximately $363,430.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lossless has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. One Lossless coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000846 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004398 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001596 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00016616 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001811 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00032684 BTC.
About Lossless
Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,572,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi.
Buying and Selling Lossless
Receive News & Updates for Lossless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lossless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.