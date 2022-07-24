Lyell Wealth Management LP Buys 1,126 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. MCIA Inc raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 79,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after buying an additional 23,398 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 49,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $140.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.28. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $129.56 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

