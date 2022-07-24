Lyell Wealth Management LP Increases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,657 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 2,608 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 20,487 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,625 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $109.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $101.24 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

