Lyell Wealth Management LP Purchases 812 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,732 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.4% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research note on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.18.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $213.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $134.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.51. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

