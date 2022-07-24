MarketPeak (PEAK) Market Cap Hits $2.11 Million

MarketPeak (PEAK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. In the last week, MarketPeak has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. MarketPeak has a total market cap of $2.11 million and $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MarketPeak coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MarketPeak alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,770.46 or 1.00027837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006394 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

MarketPeak Profile

PEAK is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here. MarketPeak’s official website is marketpeak.com.

Buying and Selling MarketPeak

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MarketPeak should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MarketPeak using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MarketPeak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MarketPeak and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.