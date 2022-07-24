Marlin (POND) Trading 25.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Marlin (POND) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 24th. In the last week, Marlin has traded 25.4% higher against the dollar. Marlin has a market capitalization of $52.92 million and $16.44 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marlin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Marlin Profile

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 5,033,753,055 coins and its circulating supply is 3,906,753,055 coins. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol.

Buying and Selling Marlin

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

