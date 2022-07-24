McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,476 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 1.7% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MCD. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.25.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $253.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $187.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.87. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

