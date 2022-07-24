McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,510 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $253.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.87. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

