Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $224,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

EFA stock opened at $63.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.24. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

