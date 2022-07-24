Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Makes New Investment in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,378 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,809. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ON shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

NASDAQ ON opened at $59.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.68. ON Semiconductor Corp has a twelve month low of $34.81 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

