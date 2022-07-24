Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 882,842 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 222,114 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $99,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.13.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.92%.
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
