Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stake Lowered by Aua Capital Management LLC

Aua Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $90.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $86.70 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a market cap of $121.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.13.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

