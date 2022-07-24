Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) versus InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Head to Head Survey

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) and InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Membership Collective Group and InterContinental Hotels Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Membership Collective Group $560.55 million 0.71 -$265.39 million ($1.55) -4.29 InterContinental Hotels Group $2.91 billion 3.64 $266.00 million N/A N/A

InterContinental Hotels Group has higher revenue and earnings than Membership Collective Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Membership Collective Group -34.61% -1,577.30% -9.78% InterContinental Hotels Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Membership Collective Group and InterContinental Hotels Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

71.8% of Membership Collective Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of InterContinental Hotels Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Membership Collective Group and InterContinental Hotels Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Membership Collective Group 1 1 6 0 2.63 InterContinental Hotels Group 0 3 8 0 2.73

Membership Collective Group presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 95.49%. Given Membership Collective Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Membership Collective Group is more favorable than InterContinental Hotels Group.

Summary

InterContinental Hotels Group beats Membership Collective Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Membership Collective Group

Membership Collective Group Inc. operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza. It also provides IHG Rewards loyalty program. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 5,991 hotels and 880,327 rooms in approximately 100 countries. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC was founded in 1777 and is headquartered in Denham, the United Kingdom.

