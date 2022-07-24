Meridian Network Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.00 (LOCK)

Meridian Network (LOCK) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Meridian Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. Meridian Network has a total market cap of $74,844.75 and $10.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Meridian Network Coin Profile

Meridian Network (CRYPTO:LOCK) is a coin. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meridian Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meridian Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meridian Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

