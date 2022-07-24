MetaHash (MHC) Price Reaches $0.0019 on Top Exchanges

#MetaHash (MHC) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, #MetaHash has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $6.45 million and $15,391.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016754 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00032255 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,563,666,679 coins and its circulating supply is 3,392,268,482 coins. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org.

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars.

