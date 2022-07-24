Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 2,324 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Cigna by 6,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $269.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $263.53 and a 200 day moving average of $249.08. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $282.33.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.79%.

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.28.

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total transaction of $12,239,479.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,402,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at $8,572,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,740 shares of company stock valued at $20,621,935 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

