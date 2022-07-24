Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 2,530 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.44.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $211.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.05 billion, a PE ratio of 53.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.42. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.83 and a 12 month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

