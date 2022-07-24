Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 2,825 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 81.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 288.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of Eaton by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN opened at $136.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.62.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 58.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Citigroup cut their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.73.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.