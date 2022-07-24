MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Tops $1.83 on Major Exchanges

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 24th. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.83 or 0.00008105 BTC on exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $19.91 million and approximately $109.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00216393 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004049 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005023 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001208 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.99 or 0.00569737 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,852,360 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

