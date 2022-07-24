Minter Network (BIP) Trading 7.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Minter Network (BIP) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. Minter Network has a total market cap of $5.86 million and $2,752.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00016612 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00032663 BTC.

About Minter Network

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,783,470,900 coins and its circulating supply is 5,974,914,247 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network.

Minter Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

