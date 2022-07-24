Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.00.

Danaher Trading Down 1.9 %

Danaher stock opened at $273.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.01. The company has a market cap of $199.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.78%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

