Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 510 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PVH were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in PVH by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,775,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $829,292,000 after purchasing an additional 252,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in PVH by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,396,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,549,000 after purchasing an additional 89,620 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PVH by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,143,000 after purchasing an additional 88,512 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PVH by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,446,000 after purchasing an additional 27,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in PVH by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,330,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,880,000 after purchasing an additional 26,576 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PVH. TheStreet downgraded shares of PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of PVH in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $94.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, June 5th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.64.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $61.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.08. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.82.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.08%.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

