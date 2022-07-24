Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Takes $41,000 Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,481,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,734,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,833 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,031,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $768,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,602 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 217.8% during the fourth quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 2,033,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $221,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,419,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $482,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.1 %

FIS stock opened at $99.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 127.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on FIS. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.85.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.