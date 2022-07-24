Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 88,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 12,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 410 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,474.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,249,989.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CINF stock opened at $110.83 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $108.65 and a 12-month high of $143.22. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 23.82%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.92%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

