MKM Partners Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

MKM Partners reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $155.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FANG. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $169.42.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ FANG opened at $113.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.20. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $162.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 26.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,500,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,278,834.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,500,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,278,834.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,100,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,262 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 104,408 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after acquiring an additional 19,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 16.0% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

