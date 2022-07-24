Morgan Stanley Cuts Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Price Target to 280.00

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from 405.00 to 280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Schibsted ASA from 307.00 to 270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Schibsted ASA from 390.00 to 375.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Schibsted ASA from 300.00 to 285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Schibsted ASA from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Schibsted ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $304.13.

Get Schibsted ASA alerts:

Schibsted ASA Stock Performance

Schibsted ASA stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. Schibsted ASA has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $51.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.36.

Schibsted ASA Company Profile

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.