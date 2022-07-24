Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 2,475.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $257.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.26.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $202.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.24. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $159.54 and a 1 year high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

