MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target Cut to $515.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $540.00 to $515.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $553.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $518.57.

NYSE MSCI opened at $439.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $469.17. MSCI has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $679.85. The firm has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 1.06.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.24. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The business had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MSCI will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 178.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 76.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

