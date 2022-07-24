National Bank Financial Cuts Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Price Target to C$11.00

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.75.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
ARESF stock opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $11.00.
About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.
