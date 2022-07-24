National Bank Financial Trims InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Target Price to C$13.25

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$13.25 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IIPZF. TD Securities cut their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.25 to C$18.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.35.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IIPZF opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.41. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $14.82.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

