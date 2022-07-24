National Bank Financial Trims StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Target Price to C$7.00

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities raised StorageVault Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.50.

StorageVault Canada Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SVAUF opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.07. StorageVault Canada has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $5.89.

StorageVault Canada Cuts Dividend

About StorageVault Canada

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.0022 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

