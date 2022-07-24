National Bankshares Downgrades Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) to Sector Perform

National Bankshares downgraded shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$15.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.75 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.25 price objective on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NXR.UN opened at C$2.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$1.09 and a one year high of C$2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$234.68 million and a P/E ratio of 4.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.09.

About Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

