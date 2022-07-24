National Bankshares Trims Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Target Price to C$17.00

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on TCN. CIBC dropped their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$22.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. TD Securities downgraded Tricon Residential to a hold rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a C$18.50 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$18.27.
Shares of TSE TCN opened at C$13.75 on Wednesday. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of C$12.20 and a twelve month high of C$21.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.76 billion and a PE ratio of 3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.34.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is presently 6.50%.
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
