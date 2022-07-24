National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.67.

EYE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Vision from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Vision from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

National Vision Trading Down 4.2 %

EYE opened at $30.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.71. National Vision has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $65.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. National Vision had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $527.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other National Vision news, Director Virginia A. Hepner purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,710.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,637.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jared Brandman bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,697 shares in the company, valued at $434,705.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Virginia A. Hepner bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,588 shares in the company, valued at $323,637.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Vision

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,163,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,008,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in National Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,691,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at $1,977,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in National Vision by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter.

About National Vision



National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.



