Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NVGS. Clarkson Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Navigator in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navigator from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Navigator from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Get Navigator alerts:

Navigator Price Performance

Shares of NVGS opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $848.21 million, a PE ratio of -73.26 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. Navigator has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $98.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.57 million. Navigator had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Navigator will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Navigator in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Navigator in the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. American Trust bought a new position in Navigator in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Navigator in the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Navigator by 20.4% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.