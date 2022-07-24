NEST Protocol Market Cap Achieves $98.73 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 24th. In the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0339 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges. NEST Protocol has a market capitalization of $98.73 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol (CRYPTO:NEST) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,911,743,948 coins. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs.

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

