Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,259 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Netflix by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $220.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.92.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

