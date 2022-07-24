NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Releases Earnings Results

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 45.76% and a negative return on equity of 15.94%.

NeuroMetrix Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NURO traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.40. The company had a trading volume of 96,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,575. NeuroMetrix has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $24.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NURO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 315,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 19,667 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in NeuroMetrix by 3,266.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. 17.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

