New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Receives C$1.92 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.90.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.25 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.20 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

NGD stock opened at C$0.92 on Friday. New Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.88 and a 52 week high of C$2.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$627.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.59.

New Gold ( TSE:NGD Get Rating ) (ARCA:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$221.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

