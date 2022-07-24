NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,547,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,860 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 2.5% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.13% of NextEra Energy worth $215,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $80.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.05. The company has a market cap of $157.65 billion, a PE ratio of 61.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

