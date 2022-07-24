NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.24 EPS

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $2.24, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.09 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.97) earnings per share.
NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance
NYSE NEP traded up $3.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.22. 978,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,681. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.55. NextEra Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners
About NextEra Energy Partners
NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.
Further Reading
