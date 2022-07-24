Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EFRTF. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$15.25 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.59.

Nexus Industrial REIT Price Performance

EFRTF stock opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.26.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

