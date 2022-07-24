NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Stock Holdings Lessened by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 846,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,684 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in NICE were worth $185,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in NICE by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,364,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,944,000 after buying an additional 405,788 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 398,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,994,000 after buying an additional 190,491 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,595,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,949,000 after buying an additional 173,064 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 324,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,509,000 after buying an additional 142,179 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,221,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,460,000 after buying an additional 106,751 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NICE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.80.

NICE Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $208.67 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $179.13 and a 12 month high of $319.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.51 and its 200-day moving average is $218.99.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.07). NICE had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $527.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.64 million. Equities analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

NICE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.