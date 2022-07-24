Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $3.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Clarkson Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.58.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Up 1.2 %

NAT opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. Nordic American Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average is $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.04.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 21.52% and a negative net margin of 189.05%. The business had revenue of $15.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,897,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,082,000 after acquiring an additional 366,761 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,510,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,360,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 648,641 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,176,842 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 356,949 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,608,000. Institutional investors own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Featured Stories

