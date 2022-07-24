Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9,889 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 98.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,889 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 65.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 83,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after buying an additional 33,094 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 61,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 30,735 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 130.7% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 105,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after buying an additional 60,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 22,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 11,399 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB stock opened at $46.39 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $42.60 and a one year high of $57.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.71.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.