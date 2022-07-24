ODonnell Financial Services LLC Purchases 3,914 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

ODonnell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. ODonnell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.49% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $10,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $98.47 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $90.87 and a 52-week high of $123.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.07.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.