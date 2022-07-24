ODUWA Price Tops $0.38 on Major Exchanges (OWC)

ODUWA (OWC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 24th. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000958 BTC on popular exchanges. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $9,687.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ODUWA

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin.

Buying and Selling ODUWA

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

